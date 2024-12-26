By

In China rumors have swirled that Tesla signed a battery agreement with Chinese lithium cell manufacturer EVE Energy for supplies from its upcoming factory in Malaysia.

Tesla has reportedly contracted EVE Energy to supply energy storage batteries from its new factory in Malaysia, which is still under construction. The China-based company will supposedly start supplying Tesla with storage batteries by 2026. Rumors state that EVE Energy’s Malaysian factory will be supplying Tesla US with storage batteries.

On December 26, 2024, EVE Energy’s shares soared by 6.6% after news broke that the company’s Malaysian subsidiary secured a long-term supply commitment from a customer in the United States.

While the public speculates EVE Energy scored a deal with Tesla, the company did not disclose the name of its customer or any specifics about the long-term supply commitment. However, EVE Energy’s parent company commented that the deal would boost its influence in the global energy storage market.

EVE Energy’s new plant in Malaysia is expected to come online by the first quarter of 2025, which happens to be the same time Tesla’s Shanghai Megafactory will begin operations. Tesla has stated that the Shanghai Megafactory would sell Megapacks in the Chinese and other markets.

