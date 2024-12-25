Elon Musk’s xAI gets investment from Nvidia in recent funding round: report

By

xAI has closed its Series C funding round of $6 billion. A number of companies were part of the investment round, including tech and finance giants A16Z, Blackrock, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Kingdom Holdings, Lightspeed, MGX, Morgan Stanley, OIA, QIA, Sequoia Capital, Valor Equity Partners, and Vy Capital.

Strategic investors NVIDIA and AMD also participated. The companies will continue to support xAI’s scaling infrastructure.

What they’re saying:

Elon Musk has welcomed NVIDIA’s investment. In a post on X, Musk noted that “It’s an honor to have NVIDIA as an investor.”

xAI’s Rapid Progress:

After its Series B funding round in May 2024, xAI has not slowed down. The AI startup achieved notable significant technical milestones, which include:

Colossus : The world’s largest AI supercomputer with 100,000 NVIDIA Hopper GPUs, which became fully operational in just 122 days. Plans are in place to double its size to 200,000 GPUs.

: The world’s largest AI supercomputer with 100,000 NVIDIA Hopper GPUs, which became fully operational in just 122 days. Plans are in place to double its size to 200,000 GPUs. Grok 2: A large language model with cutting-edge reasoning capabilities. Grok is currently deployed on X, allowing it to access real-time information.

A large language model with cutting-edge reasoning capabilities. Grok is currently deployed on X, allowing it to access real-time information. xAI API: Providing developers with global, low-latency access to xAI’s foundational models.

Providing developers with global, low-latency access to xAI’s foundational models. Aurora: An image generation model for Grok.

Future Projects:

xAI is currently training Grok 3, its most advanced model yet. Plans are underway to launch new consumer and enterprise products that will utilize Grok, Colossus, and X, the artificial intelligence startup wrote in a blog post.

Between the Lines:

The recent funding round will accelerate xAI’s infrastructure, product development, and research. It also helps the company develop AI systems that are truthful, competent, and maximally beneficial for all of humanity.

The funding also helps the artificial intelligence ramp its hiring efforts aggressively.

