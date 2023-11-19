Cadillac unveils Optiq EV compact crossover, to be announced in 2024

By

Cadillac has unveiled plans for its latest forthcoming electric vehicle (EV), the Optiq EV, which it says it will officially reveal to the public in 2024 alongside pricing and other details.

On Friday, the General Motors (GM) subsidiary said it plans to reveal the 2025 Optiq EV compact crossover next year, and it appears to be slightly smaller than the currently available Lyriq EV, according to a press release (via Automotive News). The images Cadillac shared of the Optiq EV make it look roughly the same size as the automaker’s XT4, the brand’s most affordable and smallest gas vehicle.

Cadillac said that it plans to release pricing and features upon the Optiq EV’s official reveal next year, and the vehicle is expected to hit auto markets in North America, China and Europe.

“Optiq’s spirited driving dynamics are designed to appeal to global luxury customers,” Cadillac said upon sharing images of the vehicle.

You can see the images Cadillac shared for the Optiq EV below, as depicted in what the company calls Monarch Orange.

The Optiq EV comes as Cadillac’s latest, ahead of plans to feature an all-electric lineup by 2030, and the company sold 5,334 Lyriq EV units from January to September for a 36 percent increase from 2022. The Lyriq’s trim options have MSRPs starting at $58,590, according to Cadillac’s website, and the company’s all-wheel- and rear-wheel-drive options offer 307 and 314 miles of range, respectively.

Cadillac announced it was electrifying the Escalade earlier this year, and the automaker plans to enter production with the $340,000 Celestiq luxury EV in December. The news came after former Cadillac global VP and current North America unit president Rory Harvey said last year that the brand planned to debut three EVs in 2023 that would enter production in 2024.

Thus far, the company has unveiled the Escalade EV and the Optiq EV this year, after the Celestiq was first unveiled last year.

