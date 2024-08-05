By

Tesla Giga Berlin aims to increase sales before it proceeds with its expansion plans for the factory.

“We will not spend several billion on the expansion of the factory without the signals being clear that the market is asking for this,” said Tesla Giga Berlin plant Manager André Thierig.

Last month, the Brandenburg State Office for the Environment partially approved Tesla’s expansion plans for Giga Berlin. Tesla received permission to start construction within Tesla Giga Berlin’s existing facility. The approval does not include permission to cut down more trees in the forest near Giga Berlin.

Tesla Giga Berlin’s expansion permit has been cut into several parts. Approval for the second part of the permit was postponed last month.

Thierig has brought up another point Tesla must consider while expanding Giga Berlin: electric vehicle (EV) sales.

Since the beginning of the year, many companies have discussed a decline in the global EV market. This has affected different automakers at varying levels and other companies in the EV supply chain.

Tesla acknowledged the plateauing EV market for 2024 but remains steadfast in its belief that electric vehicles are the future of the auto industry. Thierig also sees a bright future for Giga Berlin.

“We firmly believe that the market will pick up again. It is certainly a question of how quickly and when,” said Giga Berlin’s plant manager.

Thierig believes sales from Great Britain would aid Giga Berlin’s expansion plans push forward.

“Because we are now also serving the right-hand drive market in Great Britain and Ireland from Berlin, we have a larger sales market that we can access directly,” he commented to the German Press Agency.

