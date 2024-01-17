CATL moves to improve its battery tech in Chinese EVs

By

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) aims to improve battery technology in Chinese vehicles and increase cell production in China.

Recently, the Chinese battery supplier announced plans for its first plant in Beijing to supply Li Auto and Xiaomi’s electric vehicles (EVs). According to local media reports, CATL is also searching for ways to reduce battery costs during cell production.

CATL’s Beijing Plant

The Beijing Commission of Development and Reform announced that CATL aims to start construction on its new battery plant this year. CATL’s Beijing plant will complete the EV supply chain in China’s capital as Li Auto and Xiaomi start producing their electric vehicles.

Li Auto is China’s top EV startup, and it is considering a production base for car parts in Beijing, according to the city’s economic planning agency. Xiaomi released its first EV concept last month and aims to build an EV production factory in Beijing soon. CATL will supply batteries to Li Auto and Xiaomi.

CATL’s New LFP Cell

Besides its new Beijing battery plant, CATL is also working on a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell. It is currently marketing a 173-Ah VDA-spec LFP cell with 2.2 fast charging. The Chinese battery supplier is working on reducing battery costs and improving performance with the new LFP cell.

CnEVPost explains that the new LFP battery will be square cells that can reach full charge in 30 minutes. CATL is marketing the cell for affordable electric vehicles between the selling price of RMB 100,000 ($14,033) and RMB 200,000 ($28,067).

CATL also offers the Shenxing, the world’s first 4C superfast charging LFP battery. The award-winning LFP battery can deliver 400 km (249 miles) of driving range after 10 minutes of charge and over 700 km (435 miles) of range on a single full charge.

