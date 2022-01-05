GM unveils the Chevrolet Silverado EV, coming in 2024

By

Chevrolet, a General Motors brand, unveiled the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV today, the all-electric version of the automaker’s best-selling pickup truck.

The Silverado EV could be considered an answer to Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Tesla’s Cybertruck, Rivian’s R1T, or even GMC’s Hummer EV. In fact, it will definitely be an option for consumers who are looking to pick up their first battery-powered pickup. Chevy unveiled the vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

“Chevrolet has constantly revolutionized the Silverado franchise to make it the powerhouse it is today, VP of Chevrolet Steve Hill said. “The Ultium Platform is a critical enabler of next-level pickup truck performance for both fleet and retail customers, whether they are currently driving a Silverado or are considering a pickup for the first time.”

GM has estimated that the Silverado EV will have 400 miles of range on a full charge, 664 horsepower with more than 780 lb-ft of torque in its Wide Open Watts Mode, DC charging up to 350kW, 10.2 kW of offboard power, and 10,000 lbs of towing capacity with up to 1,300 pounds of payload on some variants. Chevrolet plans to release the flagship RST First Edition initially, which includes features like four-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension, Super Cruise, GM’s semi-autonomous driving software, and a 17-inch LCD infotainment screen.

The Silverado EV will feature GM’s new 24-module Ultium battery pack, which helps the vehicle obtain its impressive range rating. The Ultium battery pack is GM’s key to its transition to EVs, as it acts as a structural design that gives strength, durability, and performance due to its engineering. The vehicle’s chassis is also coupled with independent front and rear suspensions, which help with offroad terrain and on-road performance.

In December, reports suggested that GM would attempt to get production of the Silverado EV underway in early 2023. The company will debut a WT model with the longest-range battery in Spring 2023. In the fall, the RST First Edition model will then enter production and debut with an MSRP of over $105,000. Other trims will land around the $50,000, $60,000, $70,000, and $80,000 price points. Reservations for the Silverado EV open at 1 PM EST.

GM will manufacture the Silverado EV at its Factory ZERO facility in Detroit, Michigan, which is inspired by the automaker’s goal of “zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion.”

