GM announces the Chevy Silverado EV: 400 miles of range with Ultium battery tech

General Motors announced earlier today that it will build an all-new EV under its Chevrolet brand by electrifying the Silverado pickup, a highly-dedicated and popular model that has been a top choice of GM truck buyers for years. GM will build the pickup at its Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV will be a full-sized pickup designed from the ground up to fit the electric vehicle market. Combining the proven success of the Silverado lineup with GM’s Ultium battery platform will give customers an estimated 400 miles of range on a full charge, GM said during a Tuesday press conference. The introduction of the Silverado EV combines the Chevrolet brand’s 100 years of truck expertise and experience with the company’s commitment to rolling out a lineup of highly effective and popular EVs in a spirited attempt to gain overall market share ownership in the coming years.

GM is planning a large-scale transition to sustainable passenger transportation by delivering at least 1 million EVs globally by 2025. By utilizing its manufacturing efforts and sheer size, GM believes it can overtake Tesla as the most popular EV brand globally, especially through developments made to its in-house battery platform, known as the Ultium Platform.

Expecting to produce the vehicle for both retail and fleet purposes, GM is under the impression that the Silverado EV will be in high demand. To increase its sustainability efforts and align with global climate change reduction strategies, GM will build the Silverado EV at the Factory ZERO facility in Michigan, a plant that was named after the company’s future of zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion.

“The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles,” GM President Mark Reuss said earlier today. “Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike.”

Along with the announcement of the Chevy Silverado EV, GM is planning to produce the HUMMER EV SUV at the ZERO plant in 2024, continuing the tradition of GM’s humvee-style passenger truck. “Driven by the Ultium Platform, the new HUMMER EV SUV launches with the exclusive Edition 1, offering greater customer choice to equip the vehicle for optimum efficiency or maximum off-road capability. GMC HUMMER EVs were envisioned to be the most capable and compelling electric supertrucks,” GM said.