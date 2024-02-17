Cruise faces latest executive departure as AV platforms lead resigns

By

General Motors (GM) self-driving unit Cruise faces yet another executive departure, which is the latest in a series of resignations and staff cuts after one of the company’s driverless vehicles hit a pedestrian last year.

Carl Jenkins, Cruise Senior Vice President of Autonomous Vehicle Platforms, has resigned from the GM-owned self-driving company, as announced on Thursday in a LinkedIn post. While Jenkins didn’t detail why he left the company, he says he may “elect to finally document” his achievements at the company in the future.

“I just decided to resign from Cruise after 6 incredible years,” wrote Jenkins in the post. “In the days ahead I may elect to finally document what I actually achieved at Cruise in my LinkedIn profile. But don’t bank on it because my future plans are completely different and in my own destiny.

“More may follow but for now I just want to say a heart felt thank you to the Cruise HW that I built from 20 to circa 750 that developed amazingly unique L4 HW from silicon, computer, telematic modules through all types of sensor modalities and end to end product development working closely with GM.

“I wish everyone my sincere thank you and best wishes. Make smart careeer choices moving forward,” he added.

His departure comes after a series of high-profile resignations at the GM company following an incident in which one of its self-driving, ride-hailing vehicles seriously injured a pedestrian last year.

In October, a Cruise driverless vehicle in San Francisco dragged and pinned a pedestrian who had already been hit by a car with a human driver. Following the accident, Cruise’s permit to operate driverless vehicles was revoked, and the company now faces ongoing state and federal investigations.

Former Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt resigned in November and was immediately followed by fellow co-founder Daniel Kan. Then, in December, nine executives were let go, including former COO Gil West and Chief Legal Officer Jeff Bleich. Cruise also laid off almost a quarter of its staff.

A few weeks ago, during GM’s 2023 earnings call, the automaker also announced plans to cut Cruise spending in half in 2024, with the company saying it planned to “refocus and relaunch” the driverless ride-hailing company as soon as possible.

