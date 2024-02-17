Tesla fan and engineer address Cybertruck rust claims

By

In the past few days, many media sources have claimed that Tesla Cybertruck owners have been starting to see their stainless steel electric vehicles (EVs) begin to rust, though some suggest that it may not be as much of a problem as has been reported.

Justin Demaree, host of the YouTube channel Bearded Tesla Guy, shared a video on Friday addressing the claims of rust on the Cybertruck’s exterior, along with showing some of the best ways to get any oxidation off of the stainless steel pickup. The oxidation, which is super tiny and difficult to even see in the video, comes in small orange specks, most likely being “rust dust” or “rail dust.” Fortunately, it’s only surface contamination and can easily be cleaned with the right solution.

This can happen anywhere in a factory where metal polishing or grinding happens, such as in factories or near railroad tracks, as the grinding of metals causes microparticles to be dispersed.

The video was also shared on X by Tesla’s lead Cybertruck engineer, Wes Morrill, who points out that Bar Keeper’s Friend is a great solution for loosening the surface oxidation, letting the user wipe it right off. He also calls Justin’s video “good myth busting,” adding in a follow-up comment that Cybertruck owners can literally buff the metal to get any surface marks out, even if they’re deeply embedded in the stainless steel.

Good myth busting. Stainless is reactive and free iron that sits on it will rust. It's surface contamination only and can be cleaned off easily. Bar Keeper's Friend used here works well, citrisurf77 can also loosen the deposit and simply wipe it off. If anything stubborn use a… https://t.co/HD3Xeo0inH — Wes (@wmorrill3) February 16, 2024

CEO Elon Musk responded to Morrill’s post about the issue, simply saying “yeah,” to affirm Justin and Wes’s claims.

“The benefit of Cybertruck is you can remove a scratch by buffing the metal even if it’s super deep, with enough effort you can remove it and have a factory finish,” Morrill added later in the thread. “Typical clear coat is at most 50 microns thick so a scratch deeper than that cannot be fixed without repainting.”

The engineer also shared a photo of another dirty car in a parking lot he was in, showing that, if you look closely, the vehicle included many of the same small oxidation spots that are being reported to be exclusive to the Cybertruck because of its steel.

You can watch the full Bearded Tesla video below, with Justin detailing the Cybertruck oxidation issue and showing the use of Bar Keeper’s Friend and two other glass cleaners to wipe away rust dust and fingerprints.

Similarly, Tesla Design Chief Franz von Holzhausen recently talked about scratch removal on the Cybertruck on a podcast last January, along with how long it took the automaker to develop the durable stainless steel and its finish. Those who want to remove scratches or other surface issues on the exterior, as Morrill recently echoed, can simply buff it out.

“We spent a lot of time developing a finish that can be — the stainless is incredibly hard — so if in the event that there is a scratch, we do have a process that you could yourself basically buff it and remove the scratch as well and return to the basic finish that’s on the stainless,” the design executive said during the Ride the Lightning podcast.

“It’s a different process. It’s not the same as the brush finish on a refrigerator or a DeLorean or something. There is an intentional finish that we apply to it. And it is able to be cured or fixed, or in the event that you know it’s going to be something pretty intense that does actually scratch the surface.”

Have you had experiences with oxidation or “rust dust” on your Cybertruck? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us news tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla fan and engineer address Cybertruck rust claims