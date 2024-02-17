Polestar 4 includes toggle option for traditional or digital rearview mirror

By

Polestar has highlighted the inclusion of a digital rearview mirror in the Polestar 4 crossover, along with the ability to toggle between that and a traditional rearview mirror display.

The Geely and Volvo-owned automaker announced the digital rearview display in a press release earlier this month, showing the inclusion of a rear-facing exterior camera and an HD rearview mirror display. Not unlike the Tesla Cybertruck, the Polestar 4 doesn’t include much in the way of a rear windshield, and the company says the need for a toggle option between the HD display and a traditional mirror was partially necessitated by that design choice.

“This isn’t a gimmick. There are genuine motivations for taking this decision,” said Polestar 4 Product Manager Ola Aldensjö. “Firstly, we are able to provide an improved line of sight for the driver. The rear camera provides a much clearer picture of what’s going on behind the vehicle. This is also true for conditions that are usually problematic for the driver, such as when the light isn’t great or if it’s raining. The clarity is exceptional.

“Secondly, not having a rear window really opens up the space for passengers. In the back of the car, it’s a completely different experience now — think business class meets executive lounge.”

In a video included in the release, Polestar Head of Product Communications Brent Ellis details why he thinks the rearview camera display actually offers better visibility than that of a traditional mirror. The video also includes some testing to show the side-to-side range of the rear camera, seemingly boasting a wide field of view.

You can see the two-minute video from Polestar below.

Although the Tesla Cybertruck does utilize a similar digital rear display to the one in the Polestar 4, it instead appears near the top of the touchscreen, rather than up above on the windshield, where traditional vehicles include a rearview mirror.

The news also comes just weeks after Polestar part owner Volvo said it’s ready to give up its shares in the automaker to Geely, and following reports that rental car company Hertz was pausing purchases from the electric vehicle (EV) maker. Late last month, Polestar also said it was cutting roughly 15 percent of its workforce, due to “challenging market conditions.”

The Polestar 4 entered production at Geely’s Hangzhou Bay, China, factory in November, after it was initially teased at the Shanghai Auto Show last April.

