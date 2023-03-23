Cruise robotaxi caught in area of downed power lines, company responds

By

A pair of Cruise robotaxi vehicles have been caught in an area with downed trees and powerlines during a storm that rattled San Francisco.

General Motors’ Cruise robotaxi service has faced mounting pressure in the Bay Area as its robotaxi vehicles continue to find their way into bad situations. Recently, the City government has called on the company to improve its service as numerous robotaxis have stopped, seemingly for no reason, often in the middle of intersections. Now, a pair of Cruise robotaxis have found their way into more controversy, as they have accidentally traveled into areas blocked off because of downed trees and power lines.

The stuck robotaxis were first spotted by Twitter user John-Phillip, showing the pair of vehicles tangled in caution tape that was placed there to prevent cars from entering.

More weather drama in my neighborhood. 2 driverless cars didnt detect 1) the caution tape blocking my street and 2) the down @SFMTA_Muni wires. Now theyre tangled up like flies in sticky traps. 🌧 🤷🏽‍♂️ 🌧 @SFGate @kron4news @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/cLdGjvorRE — John-Phillip 🐳 (@PopRag) March 22, 2023

Now, the company has responded to the situation, stating that they were forced to send crew members to untangle the vehicles, which have now returned to operation.

Given the damage caused by last night’s storms, some of our cars briefly entered areas with downed trees or power lines. Some were able to proceed autonomously, but where needed we immediately dispatched teams to remove the vehicles. — cruise (@Cruise) March 22, 2023

Outside of local government, Cruise has also attracted the federal government’s attention, specifically the NHTSA. The agency is investigating the business for a series of issues plaguing its autonomous driving system. Still, no details have been revealed on the results of that investigation as of today.

These controversies come at a pivotal point in introducing autonomous taxis within the United States, with many municipalities worried that they may endanger residents or cause issues within traffic, leading to a less safe driving experience for other drivers. Further, a large number of Americans remain unsure about the technology, while others remain unaware that it is currently available.

Despite these challenges, GM seems optimistic about its autonomous driving startup. However, before the business can continue to grow, it is clear that it still has a lot of hurdles to overcome.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Cruise robotaxi caught in area of downed power lines, company responds