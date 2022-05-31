DeLorean releases first-look at the Alpha5 with estimated performance specs

By

DeLorean Motor Company has released new first-look images of the Alpha5, its first electric vehicle, along with its anticipated performance specifications, which fall in the range of the most competitive EV models on the market currently.

DeLorean launched a completely redesigned website to commemorate its launch of the Alpha5, giving only early access subscribers a first look at its EV. The DeLorean’s iconic gull-wing doors and sleek design lines offer a few odes to the classic design the company offered several decades ago.

“The Alpha5 is a representation of the past 40 years of DeLorean,” Troy Beetz, Chief Marketing Officer of DeLorean said. “There was this enormous responsibility to make sure we honored the history of the DeLorean brand, but an even greater responsibility in curating its future…I think we did both with the Alpha5.”

In April, DeLorean teased the new Alpha5, which was unnamed at the time. Images revealed just the rear driver’s side quarter panel, showing a sleek design but not giving many indications of any other design options for the vehicle. “Excitement is rising like the doors of our iconic sports car, and we are revealing the next generation prototype 3 days earlier than planned on the most prestigious stage at Pebble Beach,” Beetz said at the time.

DeLorean expects the Alpha5 to pack 300+ miles of range thanks to a 100+ kWh battery pack. It will have electronically limited top speeds of 155 MPH, the company said.

DeLorean still plans to give first looks of the Alpha5 on the Concept Lawn at Pebble Beach on August 18, with an official unveiling set for August 21.

