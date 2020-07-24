Tesla and Texas get nod of approval from Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump has extended his congratulations to Tesla and CEO Elon Musk after choosing Austin, Texas, for its new vehicle production facility known as Giga Texas.

Trump sent the message to Tesla via Twitter, which received a response from the Tesla CEO just a few moments after it was sent.

“Great job by @elonmusk in agreeing to build, in TEXAS, what is expected to be the largest auto plant anywhere in the world. He kept his word to me. Texas & @Tesla are big winners. MADE IN THE USA,” the President said.

Thank you on behalf of the Tesla team. We look forward to building Giga Texas! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020

Musk responded by stating, “Thank you on behalf of the Tesla team. We look forward to building Giga Texas!”

Tesla announced its intentions to build a new production facility just 15 minutes outside of Downtown Austin on Wednesday during its Q2 2020 Earnings Call. The facility is being developed to produce the company’s upcoming Tesla Cybertruck. Still, it will also be responsible for building the Model Y, Model 3, for the Eastern half of North America, and the Tesla Semi.

Musk referred to the facility as an “ecological paradise” during the announcement. “It’s about 2,000 acres, and we’re going to make it a factory that is going to be stunning,” he said.

The factory will be open to the public and will sit just beside the Colorado River. It will have a biking and hiking trail and a boardwalk for visitors to use while at the facility.

Giga Texas is expected to bring around 5,000 “middle-skill” jobs to the Austin area, which will provide a substantial positive economic impact on the region. Texas government officials also offered Tesla $14 million in tax breaks over ten years, provided that the company invests $1.1 billion throughout the period. The company also plans to donate funding to STEM education in the area.

The U.S. President has been openly supportive of Tesla throughout the past few months. In April, Trump supported Tesla’s reopening in Fremont, California, when the company’s facility was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump’s openly supportive of bringing and keeping jobs in the United States, especially in manufacturing. One of the President’s main points during his campaign was a focus on getting the American people back to work through the country’s foundation of building and manufacturing products.

While the automotive industry continues to slump because of the pandemic, Tesla has established itself as the only automaker to maintain a positive output through the first two months of the year. It turned its fourth straight profitable quarter during Q2.