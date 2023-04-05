Electric Vehicle sales in the U.K. reached record highs, led by Tesla Model Y

By

New data from the U.K. shows that electric vehicle sales reached record highs in March, marking the strongest month for sustainable powertrains in the history of the region. Sales for the month were led by the Tesla Model Y.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said on Wednesday that new vehicle registrations surged to 287,825 total units for Q1, led by 46,626 cars in March alone, which was the best month in terms of EV adoption ever.

The jump in registrations for March represented an 18.6 percent growth compared to the same month in 2022, showing U.K. drivers are continuing to show an increased interest in electric vehicles as the market is one of the most popular in the world.

Mike Hawes, CEO of the SMMT, said that consumer interest is piquing at an ideal time, but the real bottleneck for more massive EV adoption is charging points.

“The best month ever for zero-emission vehicles is reflective of increased consumer choice and improved availability but if EV market ambitions — and regulation — are to be met, infrastructure investment much catch up,” Hawes said (via Reuters).

The SMMT still believes the Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate, which takes effect at the end of the year, will only be met if infrastructure investment is increased.

The Tesla Model Y led the month’s overall sales figures with 8,123 registrations, SMMT data showed. The all-electric crossover beat out the Nissan Juke (7,532) and Nissan Qashqai (6,755).

The Model Y is the fourth best-selling vehicle so far in 2023 in the U.K. with 9,953 registrations. Its performance in March alone would put it as the ninth-best-selling car in the region for the year.

