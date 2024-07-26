Elon Musk to discuss $5B xAI investment to Tesla Board of Directors

By

Elon Musk would be discussing the prospect of Tesla investing $5 billion into his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, with the Tesla Board of Directors. Musk’s announcement came after he ran a poll about the idea on social media platform X.

During the Q2 2024 earnings call, Elon Musk was asked if Tesla would be investing in xAI, and if Grok would be integrated in Tesla software. Musk noted that Tesla is actually learning quite a bit from xAI, but any investment in the AI startup from the EV maker would require shareholder approval.

“I should say Tesla is learning quite a bit from xAI. It’s been actually helpful in advancing full self-driving and in building up the new Tesla data center. Regarding investing in xAI, I think we need to have a shareholder approval of any such investment… I think we need a vote on that,” Musk said.

Should Tesla invest $5B into @xAI, assuming the valuation is set by several credible outside investors?



(Board approval & shareholder vote are needed, so this is just to test the waters) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2024

Musk did hold a vote about the idea, but he did so through a poll on X. The poll attracted a total of 958,086 votes, with 67.9% voting “Yes” and 32.1% voting “No.” Comments in Musk’s poll indicated that a good number of Tesla community members were in favor of an investment to xAI. That being said, Musk’s poll on X was public, so its respondents were not limited to Tesla shareholders.

Considering the results of the poll, Musk noted in a follow-up post that he would be discussing the idea with the Tesla Board of Directors. “Looks like the public is in favor. Will discuss with Tesla board,” Musk wrote.

Looks like the public is in favor. Will discuss with Tesla board. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2024

Elon Musk’s xAI may be the youngest of his companies, but it has made some notable headways as of late. Just recently, Musk announced that xAI had activated its supercomputer cluster in Memphis, Tennessee, which is comprised of 100,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs. Social media posts from xAI also indicated that the artificial intelligence startup is looking to increase its human talent advantage.

“Nice work by xAI team, X team, Nvidia team, and supporting companies getting Memphis Supercluster training started at ~4:20 a.m. local time. With 100k liquid-cooled H100s on a single RDMA fabric, it’s the most powerful AI training cluster in the world! This is a significant advantage in training the world’s most powerful AI by every metric by December this year,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

