By

Hyundai India will be the company’s main export hub. The South Korean automaker is still waiting for its IPO (initial public offering) approval. However, Hyundai is more than ready to expand and increase its production in India.

In April, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun shared the company’s plans in India after a 90-minute town hall meeting with local staff.

“We will keep nurturing India as the global export hub as we expand our business to Asia, the Middle East, and Africa,” said Chung.

According to Nikkei, the South Korean automaker has leveraged India as an export hub more than any other foreign manufacturer. Over the past 20 years, Hyundai has triumphed over challenges and rivals in India, eventually even pushing competition like General Motors, Ford, and Fiat out of the country. As it currently stands, Hyundai is the main rival to India’s top domestic automaker, Maruti Suzuki.

Hyundai’s success in India can be traced back to its local supply chain and local sourcing, which has resulted in affordable vehicles. According to a prospectus, the Asian automaker sources 90% of its parts and materials from Tamil Nadu, which is near its production hub in Chennai. Hyundai is reportedly partnering with 194 direct suppliers in India, cultivating strong roots in the country.

But Hyundai isn’t finished expanding in India. The legacy automaker launched its next phase in India by filing for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Hyundai’s IPO in India is expected to be the largest ever in the country. It is expected to raise up to $3 billion and give Hyundai Motor India a market value of over $17 billion.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Hyundai India to be main export hub, pending IPO approval