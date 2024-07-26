By

Tesla Energy recently shared a photo showing 88 certified installers in Germany at Giga Berlin for Powerwall 3 installation training.

The Powerwall 3 is Tesla’s latest iteration of its residential energy storage unit. In September 2023, Tesla quietly launched the Powerwall 3. Tesla installers started upgrading some home installations to the Powerwall 3. Elon Musk appeared to confirm stealth Powerwall 3 upgrades in some people’s homes.

“PW3 is optimized for ease of installation & high power, which means that a single Powerwall can serve as an uninterruptible power supply for most homes.

“This is a big deal for ensuring that the lights stay on and you can power your devices in the event of a power outage,” Elon Musk said, seemingly confirming the news.

88 Certified Installers from Germany at Giga Berlin for Powerwall 3 training pic.twitter.com/i9zXRjmRr7 — Tesla Energy (@teslaenergy) July 24, 2024

Before incentives, a single Tesla Powerwall 3 costs $9,300 in the United States. The price includes Gateway and accessories. Customers may choose to purchase up to six Tesla Powerwall 3 units in a single order, with some savings per Powerwall if they choose to order more than one. For instance, a customer could purchase two Powerwall 3 units in a single order, costing $17,500. Ordering three Powerwall 3 units would cost $25,700.

In June 2024, Tesla Energy announced the launch of the Powerwall 3 in the United Kingdom. Similar to the units installed in the United States, the Powerwall 3 units in the UK have an energy capacity of 13.5 kWh and on-grid power of 11.5 kW continuous—double the power of the Powerwall 2.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Powerwall 3 installers receive training at Giga Berlin