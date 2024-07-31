Elon Musk acknowledges investor’s concerns on how politics made Tesla a divisive brand

By

Anyone who has been following the Tesla story for the past decade or so would know two things about Elon Musk: He is very headstrong and always punches back. But if a recent interaction on social media platform X is any indication, it would appear that Elon Musk is seeing just how divisive he has become, and he seems to be taking the concerns of his investors and customers to heart — at least to a point.

Elon Musk thrives in conflict, and for the most part, he has been in the middle of one battle after another over the past couple of decades. Whether it was the financial crisis that threatened to kill Tesla and SpaceX in 2008 to the intense short seller attacks that loomed over Tesla during the Model 3’s days of “production hell,” Elon Musk has always placed himself on the front line. This remains true today, though a look at Musk’s X account shows that he has become more active politically.

Musk’s foray into politics has divided his followers online, and his support for more conservative voices has led to Tesla’s reputation among more liberal customers taking a significant hit. This was highlighted by longtime Tesla retail investor Galileo Russell, who addressed the matter in a post on X. As per Russell, Musk’s more evident political stance is understandable considering the current administration’s unfair treatment of Tesla and other Musk ventures, but his tendency to punch back has resulted in the CEO practically being painted as public enemy number one.

i really didn't want to post this. but felt it is important feedback for Elon & needed to be candid



all coming from a place of love and wanting everyone to be on the same page and move forward with a stronger America 🇺🇸❤️ — Gali (@Gfilche) July 30, 2024

“There is no doubt material damage has been done to the Tesla brand. Every time I step into my car, it used to be about fun, positivity, and sustainability. Now (at least in every major US city), my car has become a political statement that is divisive. That sucks. It’s like a cloud that follows my car everywhere I go. I’m worried this trend is and will continue to seriously hurt Tesla’s sales and brand,” the Tesla investor wrote.

Russell is not the first Tesla investor that has addressed concerns about Musk’s politics on X. And considering Musk’s stubborn nature, even longtime Tesla supporters have pretty much resigned themselves to seeing a progressively more political Musk. Quite surprisingly, however, Musk posted a short comment on the Tesla investor’s post, and instead of explaining why he has become more political, the CEO simply stated “I hear you.”

thanks for listening 🫶 — Gali (@Gfilche) July 30, 2024

The Tesla investor’s observations are pretty much on point. A look at the Tesla community today would show a growing number of EV owners being disillusioned with their Teslas due to Musk’s behavior (there’s a reason why “I Bought This Before We Knew Elon Was Crazy” stickers could be seen in Teslas). Even some news coverage of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro’s comments about Musk being an “arch-enemy” of the country had some anti-Musk slant, with some reports taking the angle that the CEO was picking a fight with a world leader.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk acknowledges investor’s concerns on how politics made Tesla a divisive brand