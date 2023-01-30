Elon Musk apologizes to Pelosi family for conspiracy theory tweet

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has apologized for his tweet back in October, which promoted an unfounded theory about the attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, the husband of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi was violently attacked in his San Francisco home in late October.

Amidst reports that Nancy Pelosi’s husband was violently attacked in his home by 42-year-old David Depape, Elon Musk echoed a conspiracy theory about the incident. Musk linked to an article from the Santa Monica Observer, which claimed that the attack was caused by an argument between Pelosi and David. The Observer also claimed that Pelosi might have invited Depape inside the house.

We’ve obtained additional footage from the Paul Pelosi attack, showing DePape smashing the back door with a hammer to gain entry … and shredding any suggestion he may have been invited inside. pic.twitter.com/jaVVhYDCn4 — Brad Appleton (@brappleton) January 27, 2023

As a result of the attack, Paul Pelosi had to get surgery to treat a fractured skull. His right arm and hands were also reportedly treated for injuries. Depape, on the other hand, was also taken to the hospital. He is suspected for attempted murder, assault with a weapon, burglary, and elder abuse.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO



SFPD Body camera footage released today showing the attack on Paul Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/7tFomSmkCj — Michael Bott (@TweetBottNBC) January 27, 2023

Recently, San Francisco County Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy opted to have videos taken during the night of the attack public. The videos clearly showed Depape using a hammer to gain entry into the home. Police body cam footage also shared footage of the attack. At this time, it was evident that the conspiracy theory Musk briefly posted on Twitter was just that — a conspiracy theory.

Nonetheless, I apologize — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2023

Amidst the release of the videos, calls for Elon Musk to issue an apology to the Pelosi family were abounding online. Author Juanita Broaddrick, a former nursing home administrator who previously accused former US President Bill Clinton of abuse, asked on Twitter what Elon Musk should apologize for. Musk responded, stating that “Nonetheless, I apologize.”

I did — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2023

Musk followed this up a few hours later in a response to MSNBC journalist Stephanie Ruhle, who stated that this would be a good time for the CEO to apologize to the Pelosi family. Musk noted that, “I did.”

This is the Tweet for which was condemned (and which I deleted within hours of posting) pic.twitter.com/ldPwaKPEpH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2023

Musk’s apology received polarizing responses from users of the social media platform. Musk critics accused the CEO of being insincere in his apology because his sentiments were posted as a reply, not a main tweet. Supporters of the CEO, however, observed that it would be interesting to see how many people could also post apologies to Musk for the lies and harm that they have caused him, his family, and his companies over the years.

That is rather rare — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2023

Musk admitted that such things don’t happen frequently. “That is rather rare,” Musk wrote.

Elon Musk apologizes to Pelosi family for conspiracy theory tweet