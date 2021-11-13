The Boring Co’s LVCC Loop capacity is still below target, but customers already love it

By

The Boring Company’s Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop has been operating for some time now, and so far, the underground transport system has had its victories and challenges. But while the system still seems to be in the process of hitting its stride, one thing seems certain: the LVCC Loop has proven extremely popular among those that have tried it out.

Citing documents from the tunneling startup that were acquired through a public records request, TechCrunch noted that the LVCC Loop has so far been unable to hit its target of transporting people from one side of the Convention Center to the other in two minutes. In its first week of operations, for example, the system’s manually-driven Teslas took an average of nearly four minutes to transport its passengers.

The future of transportation? pic.twitter.com/879×823950 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 10, 2021

Interestingly enough, the LVCC Loop did meet its capacity goal of 4,400 conference attendees per hour during a demonstration event in May. The Boring Company accomplished this by having each Tesla in the system hold three passengers. During that demonstration, a total of 62 Teslas comprised of Model 3, Model Y, and Model X were utilized. In early June to mid-July, however, the average number of passengers recorded in the LVCC Loop was just two per vehicle.

While the LVCC Loop has experienced its own fair share of challenges, the underground transport tunnel system has received positive reviews from its users to date. This was mentioned by Seth Hooper, director of Loop Operations in late June. “Customers really love the system, and it is clearly their preferred method of travel around the campus. Wait times are manageable to about two minutes max during the largest of surges,” Hooper said. Even the playful lights at the tunnels have become a permanent fixture in the LVCC Loop due to rider demand.

The Boring Company has some potential risks with the LVCC Loop. A contract signed by the tunneling startup in 2019 indicates a $300,000 penalty for each large convention where the tunneling startup fails to move around 4,000 people per hour. A likely test for the tunneling startup is coming this January, as the CES convention gets held in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Fortunately, The Boring Company has acquired the necessary permissions to operate 70 Teslas in its tunnels, which should help the LVCC Loop increase its output during the high-profile event.

Interestingly enough, one of the LVCC Loop’s biggest issues to date has become unauthorized visitors. Apart from a stray Tesla that accidentally entered the system earlier this year, the Loop has also seen several incursions by convention center employees who seem to be very interested in checking out the system. “The biggest culprits of unauthorized vehicles are LVCVA carts,” Hooper noted. Damages to the Teslas in the system have been extremely minor as well, and the only accident to date in the tunnels involved a passenger accidentally closing a vehicle door on a fellow rider’s hand.

