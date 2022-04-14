Elon Musk’s Boring Company gets shorter operating agreement for LVCC Loop

By

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) recently decided to shorten its operating agreement with Elon Musk’s Boring Company with regards to the operation and maintenance of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop. The Boring Company currently operates the LVCC Loop, which allows visitors to travel within the Las Vegas Convention Center campus.

The LVCC Loop’s current iteration involves a fleet of Teslas that still require human drivers to travel within the system’s stations, though it is highly speculated that The Boring Company would eventually transition to the use of autonomous vehicles. The LVCC Loop is a simple route, and it would likely be easy for Tesla’s advanced driver-assist systems like Autopilot and Full Self-Driving to navigate the system’s tunnels without any issues.

The LVCVA Board approved the initial LVCC Loop operations and management agreement in January 2021. Back then, the agreement provided an extension for an additional five-year period. Tuesday’s vote changed the five-year extension into a one-year extension, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Board members voted 11-1 to spend up to $4.5 million for a one-year agreement with The Boring Company from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. The LVCVA also has the option to cancel the agreement with a four-month notice.

While this update may seem like a blow to The Boring Company’s LVCC Loop, LVCVA Chief Financial Officer Ed Finger highlighted that the system has met the board and customers’ expectations. Finger noted that when the tunnel system started operations in May, the LVCVA gave the system a budget of $4.25 million to maintain a fleet of Tesla vehicles with drivers. For the fiscal year, the convention authority spent just under $4 million, though costs are expected to rise in the year ahead as trade shows and conventions are held on the site once more.

“The system has met our expectations and our customers’ expectations,” Finger stated.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill has noted that the costs of the LVCC Loop can be decreased if The Boring Company uses autonomous driving solutions. The buildout of the much more extensive Vegas Loop would likely help reduce the operating costs of the Convention Center tunnels as well. The Vegas Loop is expected to feature 18 miles of tunnels and 51 planned stations, with stops in popular locations such as Resorts World, the Harry Reid International Airport, and Allegiant Stadium, to name a few.

So far, the LVCC Loop is designed to accommodate 4,400 passengers per hour. During CES 2022 earlier this year, the LVCVA informed Teslarati that the LVCC Loop had been able to transport 15,000 to 17,000 passengers around the Convention Center’s campus daily. The LVCC Loop’s performance during the SEMA Show in November 2021 was even more impressive, as the system was able to move 25,000 to 27,000 passengers daily. The Vegas Loop’s target is much more ambitious, with the system aiming to accommodate 57,000 commuters an hour.

*Quotes courtesy of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

