The Boring Company’s Prufrock-1 TBM surfaces at Resorts World for Vegas Loop station

On Saturday, February 5, the Boring Company’s (TBC) Prufrock-1 surfaced at Resorts World after laying the groundwork for the Vegas Loop’s first station.

TBC published a video on Twitter of Purfrock-1 emerging from the ground near Resorts World over the weekend. Prufrock-1’s latest achievement officially connects the Las Vegas Convention Center to Resorts World via the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop and the Vegas Loop.

Prufrock-1 has arrived at Resorts World on the Vegas Strip! Thanks to @ResortsWorldLV @LVCVA @ClarkCountyNV for their amazing support. pic.twitter.com/dr7VJLv3Lt — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) February 4, 2022

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop in December 2020. TBC President, Steve Davis, presented the Vegas Loop project to the city council members. Davis told the council that the Vegas Loop would require zero tax dollars or public funds.

Besides Davis, other members of the Las Vegas community showed their support and excitement for the project and the idea of being “in business with Elon Musk.” Among the supporters was Golden Entertainment Inc. Vice President Stephen Thayer, who manages the Stratosphere hotel.

“We think it is an incredible addition to what we are able to offer as a city to convention businesses and tourists,” Thayer said. “We have been in support of this and think it’s a great thing for the city of Las Vegas.”

The Boring Company just connected Resorts World hotel to Vegas Convention Center! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2022

As early as July 2021, signs appeared at Resorts World hinting at the Boring Company’s Vegas Loop. Resorts World put up signs that will eventually help potential passengers find the Vegas Loop station connected to The Boring Company’s tunnel system.

The Boring Company estimates that the Vegas Loop will accommodate up to 57,000 passengers per hour. It will have up to 51 medium-sized stations along The Strip, including the Allegiant Stadium, and other key locations. For comparison, the LVCC Loop has three stations located in the Convention Center complex. During CES 2022, the LVCC Loop transported 15,000-17,000 passengers daily.

