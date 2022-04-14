Volkswagen’s electric vehicle sales soar in Q1, led comfortably by ID.4

By

Volkswagen AG reported sales of its all-electric vehicle models increased 65 percent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period a year ago. The ID.4 all-electric crossover was the group’s most popular EV by a comfortable margin, outselling the second-place ID.3 by over 17,000 units.

Volkswagen’s continuing transition to a lineup predominantly composed of electric powertrains moves forward with the new sales figures. 99,100 total electric units across Volkswagen AG’s several manufacturing brands made their way to customers in 2022’s first three months. It was the German company’s most successful quarter in terms of EV deliveries yet.

The Q1 2022 sales figures outshine the numbers reported by Volkswagen in Q1 2021. During that timeframe, Volkswagen delivered 60,000 EVs. It is a 65.2 percent increase in EV delivery volume.

“Demand for our all-electric vehicles is very high worldwide, and our order books are thus well filled,” Hildegard Wortmann, Group Board Member Sales, said. Volkswagen said its order bank for electric vehicles has soared to around 300,000 total units, indicating healthy demand for the company’s several all-electric models.

Despite the strong growth in delivery figures, Volkswagen’s resilience was tested due to supply bottlenecks for semiconductors and wire harnesses.

“The increase in BEV deliveries would have been significantly higher had it not been for the current supply bottlenecks. We are counting on additional highly attractive models and a successive improvement of the semiconductor situation to provide additional tailwind as the year progresses,” Wortmann added.

Among the strongest performers in Volkswagen’s sales across its several brands, the ID.4 crossover dominated with 30,300 units delivered in Q1. The ID.4 was followed by its sibling ID.3, which accumulated 13,000 sales. The Audi Q4 e-tron with 10,700 sales, Audi e-tron with 10,300, and Porsche Taycan with 9,500.

Volkswagen’s core brand led the pack with 53,400 of the total Q1 deliveries, equating to about 59 percent. Volkswagen’s U.S. BEV sales amounted to 7,900 units or 8 percent of global deliveries. Volkswagen delivered 28,800 BEVs in China, a more than four-times increase from Q1 2021. Volkswagen’s China deliveries made up 29 percent of the group’s total Q1 numbers.

