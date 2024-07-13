Activists pour paint on Tesla Cybertruck in Germany

By

Environmental activists have vandalized a Cybertruck in one of Tesla’s stores in Germany, coming as the latest attack on the company’s unique electric pickups.

Footage of the incident circulated on X on Saturday, showing multiple of the activists wearing orange vests and throwing orange paint on a Cybertruck at Tesla’s Hamburg, Germany store. The footage also shows two of the individuals holding up a painted sign that reads “Gepanzert in die katastrophe,” which translates to “armored in the catastrophe.”

Letzte Generation übergießt einen Cybertruck von Tesla mit Farbe. Damit greifen sie einen der wenigen ausländischen Investoren an, die bereits sind, die deutsche Energiewende voranzutreiben. pic.twitter.com/vLFqqRr4UB — Junge Freiheit (@Junge_Freiheit) July 13, 2024

The news also elicited a response from Elon Musk, who affirmed another user’s take later in the day on Saturday:

Absolutely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks on both Tesla’s Cybertrucks and its Gigafactory in Grünheide, Germany.

Last month, several Tesla Cybertrucks at a store in Fort Lauderdale, California, were spray painted with the words “f*ck Elon,” though they were later cleaned off. During Tesla’s delivery event for the Cybertruck in November, the company received threats of a “mass casualty event,” and the man behind the threats was later taken into custody.

More recently, protestors have launched multiple rounds of attacks at Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, with some activists in March even starting a fire at a power substation near the Grünheide facility, causing production to stop for a few days. Protestors had also been building treehouses and occupying nearby forests, in order to prevent future expansions to the factory.

In May, around 1,000 protestors from the Dirsupt Alliance group attempted to storm Giga Berlin, resulting in 23 arrests, 76 criminal complaints, and 27 injured police officers.

“Something very strange is happening since Tesla was the *only* car company to be attacked,” wrote Musk in a follow-up post on X.

