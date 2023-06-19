Elon Musk fears AI development without regulation: ‘I think we should pause’

By

Elon Musk called for a pause in the development of artificial intelligence once again on Friday when speaking at the VivaTech conference in Paris, warning people of the dangers of AI if it is not regulated.

Musk has been a proponent of more refined regulation in terms of AI development for several years. Dating back to 2017, he has pushed for there to be guidelines for it moving forward, as the overdevelopment before regulations are set could be detrimental to the human race.

“I have exposure to the most cutting-edge AI, and I think people should be really concerned about it,” Musk said at the National Governors Association meeting in 2017. “I keep sounding the alarm bell, but until people see robots going down the street killing people, they don’t know how to react because it seems so ethereal.”

Tesla has gone on to start developing its own Bot, which Musk unveiled last year, claiming it will be able to simplify human life by taking care of monotonous and boring tasks.

However, he is still quite convinced that the development of AI should begin slowing down well before an adequate regulatory process is established. The White House came out with its own Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights: A Vision for Protecting Our Civil Rights in the Algorithmic Age in late 2022, which described five key principles for keeping humans safe during AI development.

Musk continued this narrative last week during his speech, stating there are potential dangers for humans if AI development moves forward without regulations.

“There is a real danger for digital superintelligence having negative consequences,” Musk said (via Reuters). “And so if we are not careful with creating artificial general intelligence, we could have potentially a catastrophic outcome.”

“I am in favor of AI regulation because I think it is a risk to the public. And anything that’s a risk to the public, there needs to be some kind of referee, that referee is the regulator.”

Musk’s first appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast several years ago yielded a similar conversation, where he discussed his fear of AI overdevelopment.

Friday, he said he believes there should be a hiatus in AI development until there is regulation.

“I just want to say, I think we should pause.”

