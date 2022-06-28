Elon Musk successfully hits over 100 million Twitter followers

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has officially passed the 100-million-follower mark on Twitter, becoming the sixth user on the social media platform to hit the milestone. Musk appeared to have passed the 100-million-follower mark between June 26 and June 27, a time when he gained over 150,000 followers.

Interestingly enough, Musk hit the milestone during one of his relatively long absences on Twitter. The Tesla CEO has not tweeted anything for nearly a week, with his last interaction on Twitter being a response to a SpaceX post from CNBC space reporter Michael Sheetz. Prior to that, Musk posted a meme about “gas prices” at a 7-Eleven.

Musk is arguably the most organic user among the six Twitter accounts that have gained more than 100 million followers. Former President Barack Obama, who has 132.1 million followers, tends to post restrained and formal tweets from time to time. Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s accounts seem filtered by a PR team, and Justin Bieber’s account has been inactive for several months.

Musk, on the other hand, has admitted that he uses Twitter as a means to express himself. Musk uses the platform to announce updates on his company’s projects, from Tesla to SpaceX to The Boring Company and Neuralink. He uses it to interact — and at times feud — with other users on the platform. He is also an unabashed poster of memes, uploading what he finds hilarious and compelling as he sees fit.

Musk definitely sees the potential of Twitter, and this is one of the reasons why he has opted to place an offer to acquire the social media company. The CEO offered $44 billion to purchase Twitter in a deal that would acquire the platform for the meme-worthy price of $54.20 per share. He has since shown reservations about the deal, however, particularly after Twitter insisted in an SEC filing that less than 5% of its users are bots.

In response to Musk’s concerns, Twitter has responded by providing the Tesla CEO with access to its “Firehose,” which contains a real-time record of tweets, the devices they are tweeted from, and information about the accounts sending out the tweets. Considering Musks’ concerns about Twitter’s bot problem, however, one has to wonder how many of the CEO’s 100 million followers are actually spam or fake accounts.

