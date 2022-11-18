Kathy Griffin on Elon Musk reinstating her Twitter account “this is all just nuts and would totally help with ticket sales.”

By

Elon Musk reinstated three Twitter accounts on Friday, including Kathy Griffin, who made a response video on TikTok. She noticed his misspelling of her name and jokingly called him Elaine.

Griffin added that she wasn’t proficient enough with TikTok to explain “this beef that apparently I have with Elon Musk,”

She asked her followers to make an explanation video and said that she would be following this. “This is all just nuts and would totally help with ticket sales.”

Along with Kathy Griffin, the Chief Twit reinstated Dr. Jordan B. Peterson and The Babylon Bee on Friday. He added that a decision to reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump hasn’t been made yet and when told to bring back Alex Jones, he replied, “No.”

No — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Griffin was one of several verified Twitter users participating in the impersonation of Elon Musk following the launch of the new Twitter Blue verification service. Following the mass impersonations of Elon Musk and several brands, Twitter temporarily paused Twitter Blue sign-ups and plans to relaunch the service on November 29th.

Elon Musk noted that the new release would cause any verified user who changes their name to lose their verification until Twitter can confirm whether or not that account meets its Terms of Service.

