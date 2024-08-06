Elon Musk lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman gets revived

By

It appears that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is not done yet with his efforts to sue OpenAI. As per recent filings, Musk has revived his lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, over allegations that the artificial intelligence startup put profits ahead of its mission to ensure that AI benefits all of humanity.

As noted in a Reuters report, Musk’s new lawsuit against OpenAI and Altman was filed in the Court for the Northern District of California on Monday. The suit alleged that Musk was “courted and deceived” by Altman and current OpenAI President Greg Brockman into co-founding the company on the basis that it would be a nonprofit.

Some pics from when Jensen delivered the first @Nvidia AI system to @OpenAI pic.twitter.com/gj4995BKSn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2024

The lawsuit claimed that after Musk had invested millions of dollars into OpenAI, Musk ended up being “betrayed by Altman and his accomplices” as the artificial intelligence startup, along with Microsoft, “established an opaque web of for-profit OpenAI affiliates, engaged in rampant self-dealing,” as noted in a CNBC report.

“The perfidy and deceit are of Shakespearean proportions,” Musk’s lawsuit alleged.

Musk’s legal complaint was similar to his case against OpenAI in February, which he withdrew in June. Musk’s withdrawal of his February lawsuit happened just a day before a judge was expected to hear OpenAI’s request to dismiss the case.

To ClosedAI and I will drop the lawsuit — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2024

Musk has been pretty open about his disapproval of OpenAI’s business decisions. Prior to the withdrawal of his case against the AI startup and its CEO, Musk noted on social media platform X that OpenAI has strayed “very far” from the path of virtue. And in a response to a blog post from OpenAI, Musk noted on X that he would drop the lawsuit if the artificial intelligence startup changes its name to “ClosedAI.”

Musk was one of OpenAI’s co-founders, though he left the artificial intelligence startup three years later in 2018. OpenAI has since become one of the world’s premier AI companies, and Musk has pursued his own AI projects through Tesla’s self-driving efforts and, more recently, xAI, whose large language model, Grok, is currently deployed on X.

