Neuralink continues hiring ramp following co-founder Max Hodak’s departure

Neuralink co-founder Max Hodak announced his departure from the neurotechnology company he started with Elon Musk. Neuralink seems to be moving forward amid Hodak’s absence and is in the middle of a hiring ramp.

Over the weekend, Max Hodak revealed that he had left Neuralink. He stated that his departure took place several weeks before his announcement on Twitter. Hodak also shared that he remains a “huge cheerleader” for Elon Musk’s neurotechnology company, even though he isn’t part of it anymore. He did not reveal any details about his departure.

✨Some personal news:✨ I am no longer at Neuralink (as of a few weeks ago). I learned a ton there and remain a huge cheerleader for the company! Onward to new things. — Max Hodak (@max_hodak) May 1, 2021

Hodak was the President of Neuralink from 2017 until his departure. His background in biomedical engineering likely helped develop Neuralink’s foundation. Just last month, Neuralink released a video of a nine-year-old Macaque named Pager playing the video game Pong with his mind. The video revealed the tremendous progress Neuralink has made since the company’s live demo event last year.

Before announcing his departure from the company, Hodak’s last Twitter post about Neuralink was a retweet of Pager playing “MindPong.” Neuralink seems to be moving forward following Hodak’s exit. The company posted several new jobs based in Fremont, California, in the last few weeks.

Just this weekend, Neuralink started looking for an intern in Fremont. In the past two or three weeks, the company has opened positions for the following jobs:

Equipment Engineer

Process Technician

Infrastructure/DevOps Engineer

Senior Reliability Engineer

Digital Designer

Software Engineer

Algorithms

Optical Engineer

Electrical Engineer

Senior Electrical Engineer

Mechanical Engineer

Neuralink also posted several jobs located in Texas on its website. Some Neuralink jobs based in Austin include an Animal Care Specialist, Registered Veterinary Technician, Veterinarian, and an MEP Engineer. Neuralink seems to be forging ahead despite the departure of one of its co-founders.

