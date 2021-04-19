Neuralink posts more jobs based in Austin, Texas

Elon Musk’s Neuralink posted five jobs based in Austin, Texas on its website. Neuralink wants to hire an Animal Care Specialist, Registered Veterinary Technician, a Veterinarian, an MEP Engineer, and a “general application” post in Texas.

The jobs posts located in Austin supports rumors that Elon Musk plans to build Neuralink facilities in the state, similar to his other companies. Word spread that Neuralink would build facilities in Texas in January when the company made a job post calling for a “Head of Construction.” Neuralink is now also looking for a mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) engineer, which further suggests that the company plans to build facilities in Texas.

Neuralink also posted several jobs based in Austin related to animal care, an essential aspect of its research and development, as showcased by its most recent video featuring Pager the Macaque. The footage showed Pager playing Pong with his mind with the help of a Neuralink implant. Before Pager, Neuralink researchers also worked with pigs including, Joyce, Gertrude, and Dorothy, who attended the company’s live demo event last year.

Neuralink also posted a position called “General Application,” which proposed a unique proposition. Neuralink asks candidates applying under General Application to present their skill set and describe a job that would be the right fit for them at the company. “If we are intrigued we could just create a role that fits your skills!” Neuralink stated.

Since Musk revealed his interest in Texas, there have been clues hinting that most if not all of his companies have moved to the Lone Star state. The location of Neuralink’s potential facilities in Austin has not been revealed yet, but the job posts confirm that the company is coming to Texas.

Check out Neuralink’s video on Pager the Macaque playing Mindpong!

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, email us at [email protected] or reach out to me at [email protected].