The next hearing on Elon Musk’s pay package is on July 8, 2024, and it will not consider the TSLA shareholder vote supporting the 2018 pay package.

Tesla shareholders voted on reapproving Elon Musk’s 2018 pay package during the Annual Stockholder Meeting earlier this month. Tesla investors voted “FOR” ratifying “the 100% performance-based stock option award to Elon Musk” initially approved by TSLA stockholders in 2018.

Following the results from the Annual Stockholders Meeting, Tesla initiated efforts to urge Delaware Judge Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick to reconsider her verdict, voiding Elon Musk’s compensation plan. Tesla’s legal team argues that TSLA investors’ decision to reapprove Musk’s 2018 pay package significantly impacts some of the claims brought forward by the plaintiff, Richard Torneeta’s representation.

The hearing on July 8, 2024, will discuss the plaintiff’s fee petition and objections to it. The plaintiff’s legal team initially wanted to be paid with 27 million TSLA shares worth billions. They have since reduced their proposed fee to $1.44 billion in cash. Tesla seeks to lower the plaintiff’s legal fees to at least $13.6 million.

The July 8 hearing will not consider the 2024 TSLA investor vote to approve Elon Musk’s pay package. Both legal teams are to present their arguments, excluding any mention of the recent vote from TSLA investors.

Judge McCormick has scheduled a separate meeting in late July or early August to discuss the 2024 TSLA shareholders’ vote on Elon Musk’s pay package. Many Tesla investors argue that discussing the plaintiffs’ legal fees might be moot if McCormick overturns her decision after considering the TSLA vote.

Below is Judge McCormick’s letter discussing the next hearings (via PlainSite).

