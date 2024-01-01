Elon Musk reaffirms Tesla’s potential to be worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined

By

Elon Musk has reiterated his prediction that Tesla has the potential to become larger than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined. Musk noted that such a scenario is possible in five years or so, provided that Tesla executes very well.

Apple currently has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, while Saudi Aramco has a market cap of $2.13 trillion. Tesla’s highest market cap to date, on the other hand, was $1.23 trillion, which was achieved in November 2021. During the Q3 2022 earnings call, however, Musk noted that with enough effort and some very creative products, Tesla could become far bigger than both Apple and Saudi Aramco.

“I see a potential path with Tesla worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined. So now that doesn’t mean it will happen or that will be easy. In fact, I think it will be very difficult. It will require a lot of work, some very creative new products, manage expansion, and always luck. But for the first time, I see a way for Tesla to be, let’s say, roughly twice the value of Saudi Aramco,” Musk said.

Tesla shares had a fair 2023, though TSLA bulls would argue that the company is still notably undervalued. In a response to a post on X sharing such sentiments, Musk noted that he still stands by his optimistic prediction about Tesla’s valuation. Musk even provided a rough timeline for the aspirational milestone.

“I stand by my prediction that, if Tesla executes extremely well over the next 5 years, that the long term value could exceed Apple and Aramco combined,” Musk wrote.

Musk clarified, of course, that Tesla would not become larger than both Apple and Saudi Aramco combined if the company does not show exceptional performance over the next years. The CEO was pretty clear about this sentiment, noting in a post on X that “exceptional execution is needed for this. It will *not* happen ‘by itself.'”

While the scenario of Tesla becoming larger than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined seems implausible for now, it is not impossible. Tesla, after all, has a number of products that could make the company a prominent force worldwide. The Robotaxi and Tesla’s next-generation platform could bring affordable EVs to the masses, and products like Optimus could quite literally revolutionize the workplace. Even Tesla Energy could become a force to be reckoned with if it successfully establishes its place in the energy sector.

