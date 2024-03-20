Elon Musk addresses Tesla Cybertruck door panel gap issue

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has provided an explanation for a rather alarming panel gap issue in a Cybertruck Foundation Series unit that was reviewed by YouTube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD). As per Musk, the issue that causes the apparent panel gap in the video was not caused by misaligned panels at all. Instead, it was caused by a loose door striker.

The Tesla Cybertruck is arguably the most unique vehicle being produced today. Thus, it was no surprise that MKBHD, one of YouTube’s most experienced tech reviewers, opted to create a video around the Cybertruck. But while Brownlee did point out a number of interesting advantages inherent in the all-electric pickup truck, he also noted that the vehicle he reviewed had the worst panel gap he’s ever seen in a production car.

Images and videos of Brownlee’s Cybertruck review quickly made the rounds online, and even ardent Tesla fans called out the electric vehicle maker for releasing a vehicle with such an obvious flaw — especially one that should have been caught by quality control. Tesla CEO Elon Musk later responded to some of these comments, explaining that about 15 Cybertruck units in service had an issue with a loose door striker. The CEO also noted that the issue is easy to fix and it has since been addressed in production.

“Not a ‘door fit’ issue. About 15 Cybertrucks in service had an issue where the door striker loosened in the field due to insufficient torque after door fit. This takes five mins to fix in service and has been addressed in production,” Musk wrote.

While the Cybertruck definitely received a notable amount of criticism due to the door alignment issue highlighted in MKBHD’s review, it is pretty encouraging to see Elon Musk quickly addressing the matter on social media. Musk’s quick reaction to the issue could ultimately help debunk potential false narratives that may emerge from the tech reviewer’s video. The Cybertruck, after all, is ultimately a polarizing vehicle, so it has just as many people wishing for its failure as those wishing for its success.

Watch MKBHD’s Tesla Cybertruck review in the video below.

