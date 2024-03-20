Stellantis partners with CARB to reduce carbon emissions

By

Stellantis and CARB (California Air Resources Board) partnered to reduce carbon emissions.

“California’s work with leading manufacturers is an example of the collaboration that will clean our air, combat climate change, and improve health outcomes for residents in the state,” said CARB Chair Liane Randolph. “Importantly, industry collaboration helps accelerate the deployment of zero-emissions options that will make a more sustainable future possible.”

According to the agreement, Stellantis pledges to expand and strengthen its efforts toward electrification, including by supporting the education of United States consumers and dealers on the benefits of electric vehicles (EVs). The legacy automaker is collaborating with Veloz to educate consumers and dealers in the United States. Veloz is a group that organizes multi-stakeholder public awareness campaigns for electric vehicles.

Veloz and Stellantis are providing discounted EVs to organizations in underserved communities. The pair is also contributing $10 million to the installation of public EV chargers.

“Together, we have found a win-win solution that is good for the customer and good for the planet.

“This agreement will avoid 10 to 12 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions over the lifetime of the agreement and will also allow our U.S. customers to fully benefit from our advanced technologies, including five plug-in hybrids and two pure electric vehicles. We remain as determined as ever to offer sustainable options across our brand portfolio and being a leader in the global decarbonization efforts,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

The partnership with CARB showcases Stellantis’ resolve to be carbon net zero by 2038. However, Stellantis has a long way to go before it can truly be carbon net zero.

Currently, the legacy automaker offers only two all-electric vehicles in the United States: the FIAT 500e and the Ram ProMaster EV. It sells five plug-in hybrids in the US, including the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Dodge Hornet, and Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Overall, Stellatis sells 25 EV models worldwide. It expects to launch another 23 this year. The company plans to unveil eight new battery electric vehicle (BEV) models in the United States by the end of 2024.

