Elon Musk sets Tesla Roadster unveiling to the end of 2024

In a recent announcement, Elon Musk revealed plans to unveil the highly anticipated Tesla Roadster at the end of 2024, marking another milestone in the company’s journey towards revolutionizing the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

The Roadster holds a special place in the hearts of Tesla enthusiasts as the vehicle that kickstarted the company’s remarkable journey towards electrifying the automotive landscape. First introduced in 2008, the Tesla Roadster quickly gained acclaim for its cutting-edge technology, blistering performance, and sleek design. Over a decade later, Tesla is poised to redefine the boundaries of automotive excellence with the next-generation Roadster.

Details surrounding the specifications and features of the next-generation Tesla Roadster remain closely guarded. However, based on Musk’s penchant for pushing the boundaries of innovation, enthusiasts can expect the new Roadster to boast groundbreaking advancements in performance, range, and technology.

Production design complete and unveil end of year, aiming to ship next yea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024

Tesla has come far since the last Roadster was in production, specifically in battery technology. Its 4680 cell has changed the range game in a few of its latest vehicles, including the Telsa Cybertruck. Besides battery tech advancements, Tesla has greatly improved its production lines thanks to the Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck.

The next-gen Roadster was unveiled in 2017 during the Tesla Semi launch. Roadster reservation holders have been waiting patiently for quite a long time but will likely have to wait a bit more before Tesla starts next-gen Roadster production and then deliveries.

