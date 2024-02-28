2024 Volkswagen ID.4 82 kWh model qualifies for full federal tax credit

By

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 82 kWh model qualifies for the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) full federal tax credit.

Volkswagen ID.4 models with SK On components are eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit because the updated VW ID.4’s battery pack will be assembled in Chattanooga, Tennessee. VW will use cells from SK Innovation’s site in Commerce, Georgia.

“MY24 ID.4 qualification is based on current battery supply, but because vehicle qualification in 2024 is dependent on batteries not yet produced, qualification is subject to change. Volkswagen is optimistic that MY24 ID.4 vehicles will qualify during the entirety of 2024 and will provide updates when received,” noted Volkswagen.

The ID.4 has a starting MSRP of $39,735 for the 62 kWh models. For 2024, Volkswagen rolled out an 82 kWh ID.4 model with a 12.9-inch display with backlit sliders. The upgraded 82 kWh ID.4 model has a more intuitive climate control interface and an improved infotainment menu. Volkswagen also changed the shifter position and steering wheel layout in the 82 kWh ID.4.

Customers can apply the tax credits as a down payment for the VW ID.4 at the point of sale by transferring the credits to participating dealers. Volkswagen is the only foreign automaker to receive full federal tax credit for electric vehicles sold in the United States.

