Elon Musk expected to attend global AI summit in UK: report

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to attend an upcoming global artificial intelligence (AI) summit that will be held in the UK this week. Musk’s attendance was hinted at by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who noted that he would be speaking with the CEO after the AI summit.

“In conversation with Elon Musk. After the AI Safety Summit. Thursday night on X,” the UK Prime Minister wrote in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

In conversation with @elonmusk

After the AI Safety Summit

Thursday night on @x pic.twitter.com/kFUyNdGD7i — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 30, 2023

The global AI summit will be held at Bletchley Park, and it is aimed at bringing together AI experts and global leaders. Participants of the event are expected to discuss the potential risks of AI. This is a topic that Musk knows very well, considering his stance on artificial intelligence as a whole.

Apart from Musk, other high-profile individuals are expected to be present at the event. As per the BBC, other attendees include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Vice President Kamala Harris. Open AI’s Sam Altman and Meta’s Nick Clegg, together with other tech leaders, are expected to be present at the event.

Yoshua Bengio, widely considered as the three “Godfathers of AI,” has reportedly confirmed his attendance to the BBC as well.

The recent innovations surrounding artificial intelligence have been impressive so far, though tech leaders such as Elon Musk have expressed their reservations about the pace of the technology’s development. Back in March, Musk signed an open letter calling for a pause on AI projects that exceed that of OpenAI’s GPT-4. Musk shared similar concerns during an interview with the BBC in April.

“I think there should be a regulatory body established for overseeing AI to make sure that it does not present a danger to the public,” Musk noted during his BBC interview.

Interestingly enough, Tesla, which Musk currently leads, is a company that is also heavily involved in the development of advanced AI systems. During the Q3 2023 earnings call, Musk stated that Tesla’s full self-driving program is using AI that could eventually be considered a very early iteration of artificial general intelligence.

“I think some people understand the profundity of the Tesla AI system. Mostly, it’s very, very few. It’s basically baby AGI. It has to understand reality in order to drive, baby AGI,” Musk said.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk expected to attend global AI summit in UK: report