Elon Musk, X and Tesla Cybertruck spotted at Texas Formula 1 race

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, his son X Æ A-12 and a Cybertruck were all spotted at a Formula 1 race in Texas on Sunday, not far from the automaker’s Gigafactory in the state.

X user wiggle spotted the Tesla Cybertruck at the Austin, Texas Formula 1 event at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, questioning whether or not Musk might be in attendance. Shortly thereafter, many spotted Musk and X in shots of the audience, confirming their presence at the event.

The Austin event is the 2023 Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix, and it’s scheduled at the raceway near Giga Texas from October 20-22. Both Musk and X can be seen in the brief clip, wearing headphones as they watch the race. Further, X can be seen removing the headphones from his head, while Musk sports some of his classic aviator sunglasses.

You can also see the photo of the Tesla Cybertruck at the site below, as posted on X by wiggle earlier in the day Sunday.

@Tesla Cybertruck is at the Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas! Perhaps @elonmusk is attending the show! pic.twitter.com/p0YibBGFFV — wiggle (@w1991e) October 22, 2023

He was also spotted at another angle by a user on Reddit, as seen shared below on X:

Elon Musk pulling up to today's F1 race in Austin, Texas with the Cybertruck. Pics posted by reddit user rosbel: https://t.co/HM7pDwrNDO pic.twitter.com/nkwC9BfUi2 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 22, 2023

Musk has shared his appreciation for racing and Formula 1 in the past, and for cars in general. He has also been seen with his son, X, in public a number of times in recent months,

Earlier this year, Musk also suggested that there should be an electric vehicle (EV) versus hybrid Formula 1 event after attending the Miami Grand Prix in May. Formula 1 currently has an EV division, dubbed Formula E, though it doesn’t contend with the top speeds reached in its regular gas league.

Musk and X are reportedly seated in the Mercedes-Benz garage for the race, although the Tesla CEO was sitting in the Red Bull garage during his appearance in May.

Formula E reached record viewership last October, marking a 20-percent increase compared to previous seasons.

