Elon Musk met with the President of Hungary at Giga Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has met with several world leaders in recent weeks, with the latest being a U.S. meeting with the President of Hungary, according to a new report.

Musk met with Hungary President Katalin Novák at Gigafactory Texas on Monday, as reported by Daily News Hungary (via Sawyer Merritt). Novák originally posted an image from the meeting on Facebook, depicting the two shaking hands in front of the Austin, Texas production facility.

“In the end, Elon Musk could not come to the Demographic Summit in Budapest,” Novák wrote in the Faceboook post, as translated from Hungarian. “We’re rescheduling the meeting for now. Details tomorrow!”

According to Daily News Hungary, the two parties talked about the demographic crisis in the Western world. The publication also said that Novák opened the meeting by telling Musk that the demographic crisis wasn’t receiving enough attention compared to the dangers of climate change.

Musk later posted about the meeting on X confirming that the meeting had been about population collapse.

Great meeting with the President of Hungary about the population collapse crisis! https://t.co/8O8HYZRkvo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2023

The news comes just hours after Musk posted on X that “having children is saving the world,” and after he’s been outspoken on the issue of population collapse for years. It also comes just a few weeks after Musk reposted an interview from Tucker Carlson with Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, to which Novák responded inviting the Tesla head to Budapest.

Having children is saving the world — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2023

Since then, there had been some speculation in Hungary that Musk may make it to the biannual Demographic Summit in Budapest, which was held earlier this month.

In the past week alone, Musk has met with Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Each of those discussions were wide-ranging in topics, though some have also included talks of building Tesla car or battery manufacturing plants.

Update: Added Elon Musk’s post on X following the meeting.

