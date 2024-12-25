Tesla starts rolling out another round of FSD free trials

By

Tesla has rolled out a new round of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) free trials to some customers in North America. The program seems to be Tesla’s latest effort to promote its FSD (Supervised) system to as many customers as possible.

Screenshots featuring the new round of FSD (Supervised) free trials were reported and shared on social media platform X. Interestingly enough, even customers who have an active FSD subscription are eligible for the new 30-day free trial program.

Tesla’s message:

If you have an active FSD (Supervised) subscription, 30 days of free FSD will be added to your vehicle. pic.twitter.com/SvgaYfM4yi — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 24, 2024

Following is Tesla’s message to customers, as shared on X.

Your Full Self-Driving (Supervised) Trial starts now!

You’ve been granted a complimentary trial* of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) for your (vehicle) ending in XXX.

Under your supervision, Full Self-Driving (Supervised) can drive your Tesla almost anywhere. It will make lane changes, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns. You and anyone you authorize must use additional caution and remain attentive. It does not make your vehicle autonomous. Do not become complacent.

This trip will end on (date).

*If you have an active FSD (Supervised) subscription, 30 days of free Full Self-Driving capability will be added to your vehicle.

Why it matters:

It is steadily becoming apparent that FSD will end up being Tesla’s “killer app” of sorts, and just like the North American Charging Standard (NACS), which was adopted by most automakers in the region, the advanced driver-assist system could very well be licensed by other automakers when it fully matures.

An unsupervised version of FSD will be powering Tesla’s Cybercab, the company’s first vehicle that is specifically designed for full autonomous driving.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla starts rolling out another round of FSD free trials