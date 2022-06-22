Elon Musk’s Boring Co. files to build private tunnel near Giga Texas

By

New filings with the City of Austin show that Elon Musk’s Boring Company has filed to build a private access tunnel under Tesla’s new Gigafactory Texas.

First spotted by members of the r/TeslaMotors subreddit, Permit/Case 2022-092836 SP deals with the “Colorado River Connector Tunnel,” with an address for the project listed as 12733 Tesla Road, Austin, Texas, 78725.

Of course, Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas sits on Tesla Road, as the automaker filed to change the name of the public roadway from Harold Green Road in January 2022.

The project was filed by Hunger Brauer, who, according to LinkedIn, is a Senior Civil Engineer for the Boring Company. The site’s previous owner is “COLORADO RIVER PROJECT LLC,” which is the pseudonym Tesla bought the Gigafactory Texas land from TXI Operations LP. for $97 million. The initial land Tesla acquired was worth $97 million, filings showed.

Tesla was then linked to additional land near Gigafactory Texas earlier this year. Filings showed that Tesla snagged land for a 220,000-square-foot warehouse located close to the new Texas automotive production facility.

The Boring Company also has close ties to the area. In December 2020, filings showed The Boring Co. registered for industrial space at 15709 Impact Way in Pflugerville, just 20 miles away from Gigafactory Texas.

What the Boring Company could be doing at this site is not precisely known, but the description of the project does state that it will be a “private access tunnel along with associated improvements.” It could be a private shuttle for Gigafactory Texas employees or simply the start of a potential large-scale underground transportation project in Austin, where Tesla moved its company headquarters last December.

The Boring Company has been developing a large-scale public transportation project in Las Vegas for several years. The Vegas Loop project recently received unanimous approval for expansion to Las Vegas City Limits, which will connect various hotels, hot spots, and McCarran Airport together in an express-style underground transit tunnel.

