All European Union (EU) member states are expected to support the new tariffs on China-made electric vehicle (EV) imports by November.

The European Commissioner of Trade, Valois Dombrovskis, stated that all 27 member states in the EU will support the European Commission’s tariffs of up to 38% on EV imports from China.

“It’s clear that member states realize the need to protect the EU’s car industry because this risk of injury is there. Chinese battery electric vehicle market share is growing very rapidly. That subsidization is there. So it’s certainly an issue that needs to be addressed.,” Dombrovskis told the Financial Times.

EU member states are expected to vote on the Commission’s China-EV tariff proposal in late October. The new tariffs will be enforced by November if the vote is positive.

In July, 11 member states voted in favor of imposing the tariffs. Ten member states, including Germany, abstained from the July voting round, which counts as supporting the Commission’s tariff proposal. For the tariffs on China-made EV imports to pass in the EU, 15 votes are required representing 65% of the member states.

The United States already imposed 100% tariffs on Chinese EV imports. Canada is considering tariffs on EV imports from China as well. China warned Canada that 100% EV tariffs might affect the two countries’ trading relationship.

