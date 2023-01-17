Eviation electric plane orders continue to surge past $2 billion mark

Eddie Jaisaree, Vice President of Commercial Sales at Eviation, notes that the aircraft will benefit not only the airliner via reduced cost but also the passenger via a quieter and more comfortable experience and even benefit the Mexican government as it looks to limit carbon emissions. “The aircraft offers a more enjoyable flight experience, lower operating costs, and meets the demand for zero-carbon technology that we are seeing from governments, regulators, and the public.”

In a comment to Teslarati, Eviation noted that it plans to begin testing in 2025, with deliveries coming in 2027. The Eviation Alice had its first flight test mid-last year but will need to undergo stringent FAA testing and regulatory process to ensure safety in the coming years.

As more and more airlines are forced to deal with their incredibly high carbon emissions over the coming years, many expect electric and hydrogen-powered aircraft to become the norm in short to medium-length travel. And with this cheaper form of transport, aviation may once again become affordable for more people than ever before.

