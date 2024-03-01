Ford CEO Jim Farley thanks Tesla, Elon Musk for NACS milestone

By

Ford CEO Jim Farley has posted his thanks to Tesla and CEO Elon Musk for opening the Supercharger Network to non-Tesla electric vehicles through the North American Charging Standard (NACS). With Ford EVs now gaining access to Tesla Superchargers, a new chapter has started in North America’s shift to sustainable transportation.

In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Farley noted that he has personally tested Tesla’s Supercharger Network and how it works with Ford’s electric vehicles. As per the CEO, the fact that the integration of NACS to Ford’s EVs is so easy highlights the hard work that went behind the scenes. Farley also personally thanked Elon Musk and Tesla for leading the way in providing customers with improved EV charging.

I've tested it myself and it works great. Making something this easy to use takes a lot of hard work behind the scenes, so congrats to the @Ford and @Tesla teams for making this happen.



I would also like to thank @ElonMusk and the Tesla team for their close collaboration and… pic.twitter.com/0x9hlAD8Ps — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) February 29, 2024

A number of Ford customers have noted on social media that they have already received their free NACS adapter. As per photos that have been shared by Ford EV owners, the NACS adapter came in an environmentally-friendly gift box. It also included a letter from Jim Farley thanking them for being part of the Ford family and joining the electric vehicle revolution.

A number of Ford customers have noted on social media that they have already received their free NACS adapter. As per photos that have been shared by Ford EV owners, the NACS adapter came in an environmentally-friendly gift box. It also included a letter from Jim Farley thanking them for being part of the Ford family and joining the electric vehicle revolution.

Tesla seems extremely determined to ensure that the Supercharger Network is up for the task of supporting non-Teslas like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning. As per Tesla on its official NACS page, the Supercharger Network is opening one new NACS-compatible stall every hour. This suggests that non-Tesla owners can look forward to an additional 730 NACS-compatible Supercharger stalls going live every month. At such a pace, the number of NACS-compatible Supercharger stalls could grow to over 23,000 by the end of February 2025.

