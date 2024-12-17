Ford set to get $9.6 billion loan for battery joint venture

By

The U.S. is set to grant a more-than $9.6 billion loan to Ford and a partner for the constuction of new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plants, with the country’s top energy agency this week saying that it has finalized the offer.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that it has finalized a $9.63 billion loan for Ford and South Korean company SK On, set to help the companies establish three brand-new battery production facilities in Kentucky and Tennessee, as reported by Reuters. The BlueOval SK joint venture is the largest loan ever to come from the agency’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program, coming from the Biden administration ahead of Donald Trump taking office in January.

The companies plan to begin construction on the first Kentucky factory in 2025, with the Tennessee facility expected to follow later in the year. This funding is expected to eventually support the production of 120 GWh of EV batteries per year, and as the U.S. seeks to bolster its domestic supply chain for batteries and reduce its reliance on China.

In an interview with the head of the DOE loan program, Jigar Shah, the agency official highlighted the importance of the loan enabling U.S. jobs, and promoting local production of EV batteries.

“This program is essential to getting people to choose the United States of America,” Shah said. “When you look at the competition that we have from China, it is very clear to me that they have used low-cost debt for a very long time to promote a lot of manufacturing capacity that has hollowed out many communities in Kentucky, Tennessee, and other states around the country.”

The DOE initially offered a conditional commitment of $9.2 billion for the Ford JV loan, and some have criticized the process taking almost 18 months since the plan was approved in June 2023. Blue Oval SK has responded to criticisms of the lengthy process by saying that the department went through rigorous due diligence to finalize the loan, including thorough reviews of the financial, technical, legal, market, credit, and regulatory implications.

Ford also has a battery supply deal in place with fellow Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution (LGES) for the European and North American markets, and part of the agreement includes bringing battery production for the Mustang Mach-E to the U.S. In its third-quarter earnings call, Ford reported a $1.2 billion loss on EVs, saying that it expects to reach a full-year loss of roughly $5 billion as it aims to achieve profitability with the sector.

