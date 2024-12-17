Rivian partners with annual music festival to debut ‘Electric Roadhouse’

By

Rivian has launched a unique partnership with a popular annual music festival, in which the company will essentially set up pop-up electrification exhibits and more—including first-hand looks at the upcoming R2.

As announced in a press release on its website on Tuesday, Rivian is partnering with South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas to debut the “Electric Roadhouse” exhibit at its South Congress space during SXSW 2025, at which the company will feature the R2 electric vehicle (EV) and daily programming. Set to take place March 7 to 15, the exhibit will include panel discussions, demo drives, concerts, and drive-in movies, along with a broader presence throughout the festival.

Rivian will also be a part of SXSW operations at the Austin Convention Center (ACC), and throughout the greater Austin area, according to the release. CEO RJ Scaringe will also present a keynote speech as part of the festival, and SXSW badge holders will gain priority access to many of the discussions and events.

“We’re thrilled to bring our brand to life at SXSW with the Electric Roadhouse, a space that merges classic Americana with a vision for a sustainable future,” said Denise Cherry, Rivian Vice President of Marketing. “The festival’s creativity and adventurous spirit perfectly complement our own, and we can’t wait to share this experience with the community.”

Demo drives for the event will begin on March 11, and Rivian is also the official sponsor of the festival’s Transportation Track exhibit, running from March 11 to 13.

The EV maker says it draws inspiration for the Electric Roadhouse from classic Texas roadhouses, and it plans to open its exhibits to the public and festival attendees daily during the festival. In 2024, SXSW had a total of 47,661 attendees, according to local publications.

“Rivian’s vision for a sustainable, electric future resonates deeply with the South by Southwest community,” said Peter Lewis, Chief Partnerships Officer at SXSW. “We are thrilled to welcome them as a partner to the festival, and look forward to watching SXSW festival-goers experience the brand in a fun, engaging and sustainable way.”

In recent months, Rivian has been deploying unique “Charging Outpost” locations near national parks, as well as opening its retail “Spaces” around the U.S. The company is also set to launch displays of its upcoming R2 and R3X vehicles at select Rivian Spaces throughout the U.S. and Canada in the upcoming months.

