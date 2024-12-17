Honda and Nissan to begin talks on potential merger: report

By

Japanese automakers Honda and Nissan are reportedly looking to start discussions about a potential merger, as reported by one local outlet this week.

Honda and Nissan are planning on beginning negotiations for a potential merger deal, according to a Tuesday report from Nikkei Asia. The deal would also include Mitsubishi Motors, of which Nissan is a 24-percent stakeholder, although little else has been reported about the deal as of yet.

The report says that the two automakers are considering the potential of operating under a holding company, while other details, such as the stakes in the new entity, have not yet been disclosed and will be decided at a later date.

The announcement comes weeks after it was widely reported that Nissan only had 12 to 14 months left as a company, with many expecting a stake sale to Honda to happen. It also comes as Tesla and BYD remain the top electric vehicle (EV) sellers in the world, and after the two Japanese companies already agreed to team up on EVs earlier this year.

Although the Nissan Leaf was an early leader in EV adoption, the company has since fallen far behind in the segment. Nissan was also reportedly in talks with Honda about partnering on EVs as recently as March this year, in efforts to accelerate the speed at which the two bring EV platforms to the market.

In October, Nissan also announced plans to become an investor in ChargeScape, a joint venture from BMW, Ford, and Honda hoping to create software for managing charge and monitoring real-time grid conditions, as well as offering the ability to send electricity back to the grid in times of peak demand.

In recent weeks, Tesla also announced Supercharger access for the Nissan Ariya EV, which officially launched last Monday. Nissan is already offering its $235 NACS adapter to customers, though the company plans to build future EVs with the charging port onboard starting in 2025 for both the Canadian and U.S. markets.

