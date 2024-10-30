By

Ford reported its third-quarter earnings this week, highlighting continued losses for its Model e division as it aims to reach profitability on electric vehicles (EVs).

During its Q3 earnings call on Monday, Ford reported an EBIT loss of $1.2 billion for the Model e EV arm of the company, adding that it now expects a full-year loss of about $5 billion. The company also highlights $1.2 billion in Model e revenue, up 33 percent year-over-year.

The company also noted that its $500 million in year-over-year cost improvements were offset by pricing pressure across the industry, though it continues toward profitability with almost $1 billion in cost improvements thus far this year.

Across its whole business, the automaker reported a Q3 revenue of $46 billion on the back of its Ford+ division, along with a net income of $0.9 billion. The latter figure is down $0.3 billion from the second quarter of the year, and Ford says this is due to a $1 billion EV-related charge that was “part of actions taken to deliver a profitable, capital-efficient and growing electric vehicle business.”

“We are in a strong position with Ford+ as our industry undergoes a sweeping transformation,” said Jim Farley, CEO and President. “We have made strategic decisions and taken the tough actions to create advantages for Ford versus the competition in key areas like Ford Pro, international operations, software and next-generation electric vehicles. Importantly, over time, we have significant financial upside as we bend the curve on cost and quality, a key focus of our team.”

Ford points out that its $46 billion in overall revenue represents a 5-percent increase from the third quarter last year, marking the company’s tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth.

You can see Ford’s full Q3 earnings results here, or check out its press release for the quarter here.

Ford launched the Power Promise program for EV buyers last month, through which the automaker is offering a complimentary home charger with the cost of installation on new EV purchases. The company also revealed its 2025 Mustang Mach-E last week, offering a heat pump and a lower price tag than the 2024 version.

