Ford announces 11.4B investments on production and battery plants for its EV lineup

Ford announced its plans to invest $11.4 billion in Tennessee and Kentucky for its electric vehicle production line. The OEM’s battery partner SK Innovation will be contributing to the investments as well.

The investments will be made via BlueOvalSK, a new joint venture between Ford and SK Innovation—pending definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, etc. With the investments, Ford Motor Company plans to build environmentally and technologically advanced campuses in Tennessee (TN) and Kentucky (KY).

We’re bringing zero-emission electric vehicles at scale to Americans with two new massive, environmentally- advanced campuses in TN and KY that will produce the next generation of electric F-series trucks and batteries to power future electric #Ford and #Lincoln vehicles. pic.twitter.com/SrHpPkfKRV — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) September 27, 2021

Ford plans to build a $5.6 billion mega campus in Stanton, TN, on a nearly 6-square mile site. It will be called Blue Oval City. The TN campus is expected to generate approximately 6,000 new jobs and build electric F-Series pickups.

Ford aims to make Blue Oval City a vertically integrated ecosystem. As such, the Stanton campus will include a BlueOvalSK battery plant, key suppliers, and recycling. Recently, the OEM announced its future collaboration with Redwood Materials on a closed-loop domestic battery recycling system.

The legacy automaker plans to invest in three new BlueOvalSK battery plants, one of which will be located in its Stanton campus. The other two battery plants will be built in Kentucky and will generate up to 5,000 new jobs in the area. According to the office of Governor Andy Beshear of KY, the $5.8 billion BlueOvalSK twin battery plants will be built on 1,551 acres of land near Interstate Highway 65 in Glendale. The twin battery plants in KY are expected to produce 86 GWh of batteries.

In total, Ford estimates that all three of its BlueOvalSK battery plants will produce up to 129 GWh of batteries a year. For comparison, Elon Musk estimated that Tesla’s 4680 production lines might reach an annualized rate of 100 GWh by next year. Gov. Beshear’s office shared that production on Ford and SK Innovation’s advanced lithium-ion batteries are set to start by 2025.

