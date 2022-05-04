Ford reports an incredible 139 percent increase in EV sales for April 2022

By

Ford reported an incredible growth rate for its electric vehicle sales with a 139 percent increase on the strength of the Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit. In all, Ford sold 16,779 electrified units in April 2022, with E-Transit sales increasing by 62.3 percent from March and the Mustang Mach-E with its best sales performance since its launch.

Ford said the 139 percent increase in EV sales could be attributed to the Mustang Mach-E and the recent launch of the E-Transit. While these are currently Ford’s only EVs available for purchase, deliveries of the F-150 Lightning are set to begin in the coming weeks. However, the Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit are surging Ford’s transition to electric cars with an unprecedented growth rate despite tough market conditions.

“While industry semiconductor chip shortages persist, improved inventory flow in April delivered a significant share gain of 1.0 percentage point over a year ago with Ford outperforming the industry,” Ford VP of Sales, Distribution, and Trucks, Andrew Frick, said. “Inventory flow bolstered stronger F-Series, Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, and record April Ford brand SUV sales. We are now shipping all models of the electric F-150 Lightning.”

The Mach-E celebrated its best month since launch with a 61 percent increase in sales from March and a 95 percent increase from April 2021, Ford said. The impressive sales record for April 2022 put the vehicle in second place for electric SUVs, trailing only the Tesla Model Y. Through April, Ford said Mustang Mach-E sales have totaled 10,539 units.

Additionally, the E-Transit celebrated a 62.3 percent increase in sales from March to April. With a total of 1,575 units sold so far in the United States in 2022, the E-Transit has outsold the combined sales of other commercial electric vans, which totaled 42 vehicles through April.

Overall, Ford sold 176,965 vehicles in April, a 10.5 percent decrease from the 197,813 it sold in April 2021. Ford is 15.3 percent off the pace from 2021 sales through April with 609,097 vehicles sold so far in 2022. Last year at the same time, Ford had sold 719,147 units across its Ford and Lincoln brands.

April Sales Release FINAL by Joey Klender on Scribd

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Ford reports an incredible 139 percent increase in EV sales for April 2022